Tariff Talks and Market Tides: Navigating U.S.-China Trade Dynamics

China stocks experienced little movement on Tuesday, while Hong Kong shares dipped as investor enthusiasm over a U.S.-China trade deal tempered. The deal, struck after discussions in Geneva, initially spurred a global market rally, but longer-term concerns over negotiations kept investor sentiment cautious.

Despite the initially favorable market response, China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index saw marginal growth, with less than a 0.1% gain, and the Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.2% in early trading. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index retreated by 1%, pulling back from a recent peak.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a 90-day halt on reciprocal tariffs, with U.S. and Chinese officials agreeing to lower tariff rates. However, experts warn that the full recovery of Chinese stocks from last month's sell-off may not be sustainable amid ongoing trade volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)