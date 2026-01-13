Hong Kong Stocks Surge Amid Asian Market Optimism

Hong Kong's stock market achieved a two-month high on Tuesday as investor confidence spread across Asian markets. The Hang Seng Index rose by 1% during the morning session, touching its highest level since mid-November 2025.

Meanwhile, Chinese stocks, including the blue-chip CSI300 and the Shanghai Composite Index, remained largely unchanged following a record-setting high in the previous session. Japanese stocks led the charge in Asia, bolstered by excitement surrounding advances in artificial intelligence.

Healthcare and energy stocks were at the forefront of Hong Kong's market rally. In China, shares of GigaDevice Semiconductor gained traction on their trading debut, while rare earth stocks corrected amid global talks on reducing dependence on China. Strategic partnerships, like the one between RemeGen and AbbVie, further energized the market.

