Hong Kong Stocks Surge Amid AI Boom, China Takes a Breather

Hong Kong stocks surged to a two-month high on Tuesday, driven by a buoyant mood across Asian markets, while Chinese stocks took a breather after hitting a ten-year peak in the previous session.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.9%, marking its highest point since November 13, 2025. In contrast, the CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indexes saw a 0.6% drop, even as onshore stock turnover reached new heights.

Japanese shares led regional gains amid investor enthusiasm over AI advancements, lifting the MSCI's Asia-Pacific index outside Japan to a record high. Healthcare and energy sectors bolstered Hong Kong, and in China, healthcare and gold stocks saw gains despite overall mixed sector performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)