Left Menu

Hong Kong Stocks Surge Amid AI Boom, China Takes a Breather

Hong Kong stocks reached a two-month high, driven by upbeat sentiment in Asian markets, while Chinese stocks paused after hitting record highs. The Hong Kong market was bolstered by healthcare and energy shares. Meanwhile, Japan's AI optimism also contributed to broader regional gains despite China's tempered export outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 14:24 IST
Hong Kong Stocks Surge Amid AI Boom, China Takes a Breather
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hong Kong stocks surged to a two-month high on Tuesday, driven by a buoyant mood across Asian markets, while Chinese stocks took a breather after hitting a ten-year peak in the previous session.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.9%, marking its highest point since November 13, 2025. In contrast, the CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indexes saw a 0.6% drop, even as onshore stock turnover reached new heights.

Japanese shares led regional gains amid investor enthusiasm over AI advancements, lifting the MSCI's Asia-Pacific index outside Japan to a record high. Healthcare and energy sectors bolstered Hong Kong, and in China, healthcare and gold stocks saw gains despite overall mixed sector performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

PhonePe HDFC Ultimo: Revolutionizing Everyday Spending with Rewarding Benefi...

 India
2
Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

 United Arab Emirates
3
U.N. Chief Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

U.N. Chief Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

 Switzerland
4
Japanese Investors Shift Strategies Amid Rising Treasury Yields

Japanese Investors Shift Strategies Amid Rising Treasury Yields

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026