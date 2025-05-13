Kerala Congress Navigates Leadership Transition: Eyes on 2026 Elections

Key figures in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) convened with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. This strategic assembly, taking place shortly after the new leadership's induction in Kerala, focuses on preparation for the 2026 assembly elections.

Sunny Joseph, the Peravoor MLA, was appointed as the new state President of the Kerala unit, succeeding Kannur MP K Sudhakaran. The reshuffling also includes AP Anilkumar, PC Vishnunadh, and Shafi Parambil taking roles as KPCC working presidents.

Adoor Prakash, Attingal Lok Sabha MP, assumed the role of convenor for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Speaking at a function, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal emphasized the expectation of a cohesive leadership team that can lead to an electoral victory.

On Monday, ahead of their appointments, the new leaders paid a visit to AK Antony, former Defence Minister, to seek his blessings. Praising Sunny Joseph's rise from humble beginnings, Antony voiced confidence in the Congress's ability to form the next government in Kerala.

