Drought and Rising Costs Threaten Nigeria's Agricultural Heartland

Farmers in northwestern Nigeria face severe water shortages and rising costs due to climate change, impacting agricultural yields and food prices nationwide. With the government yet to activate land banks and develop necessary infrastructure, smallholder farmers struggle to sustain their livelihoods amid relentless environmental challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kwalkwalawa | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nigerian farmers are grappling with severe challenges posed by climate change, particularly in the country's arid north. Long dry spells, extreme heat, and limited water resources are threatening the agricultural output that feeds much of the nation. The consequences are being felt as far south as Lagos, where food prices have surged.

Climate-smart agriculture is being promoted by international organizations as a means to counter the adverse effects, but many local farmers lack the resources for advanced methods. The United Nations has suggested techniques like drip irrigation to conserve water and ensure food security. However, economic and infrastructural obstacles hinder widespread adoption.

Despite government initiatives meant to bolster the agricultural sector, such as plans to activate 500,000 hectares of land banks, farmers report that meaningful assistance has yet to materialize. Renewed efforts and a strategic approach are needed to address the growing crisis threatening Nigeria's agricultural sustainability.

