Operation Sindoor Reinforces India's Zero-Tolerance on Terrorism

In a resolute address at Adampur Air Base, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. Following this, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi aligned with the government's stance, warning terrorists against using Islam as a shield. Naqvi, a former Union Minister for Minority Affairs, praised Modi for his emphatic message on national security.

Naqvi emphasized that under PM Modi's leadership, terrorism is viewed as an act of war, and any terror activity will be met with a swift and fitting response. He highlighted that Operation Sindoor has redefined India's approach to counter-terrorism, with a clear message to Pakistan and the global community.

Reiterating India's firm stance, Prime Minister Modi declared that India will not tolerate terrorism and will act decisively against perpetrators. At Adampur Air Base, he commended the Indian Armed Forces for their success in Operation Sindoor, stating that the forces have overcome Pakistani defenses where terrorists sought refuge.

(With inputs from agencies.)