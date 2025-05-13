US Stocks Tread Water Amid Trade Uncertainty and Inflation Easing

US stock markets experienced mixed movements on Tuesday, driven by a surprise slowdown in inflation rates across the country last month.

The S&P 500 showed a modest increase of 0.1 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline of 209 points. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.5 per cent in early trading.

Despite slower inflation, the economic outlook remains uncertain due to ongoing US-China trade negotiations and President Trump's tariffs, leaving investors cautious and markets apprehensive about future Federal Reserve decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)