US Stocks Tread Water Amid Trade Uncertainty and Inflation Easing

US stocks showed mixed performance amid easing inflation and trade tensions between the US and China. The S&P 500 edged up while the Dow Jones fell. Inflation's slowdown is significant, but President Trump's tariffs may keep it high, pending Federal Reserve actions. Shares like UnitedHealth and Under Armour had notable movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:46 IST
US stock markets experienced mixed movements on Tuesday, driven by a surprise slowdown in inflation rates across the country last month.

The S&P 500 showed a modest increase of 0.1 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline of 209 points. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.5 per cent in early trading.

Despite slower inflation, the economic outlook remains uncertain due to ongoing US-China trade negotiations and President Trump's tariffs, leaving investors cautious and markets apprehensive about future Federal Reserve decisions.

