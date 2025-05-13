Left Menu

Historic U.S.-Saudi Defense Deal: A $142 Billion Pact

The United States and Saudi Arabia have signed a $142 billion defense sales agreement, which includes advanced equipment and services for Riyadh. The pact is part of Saudi Arabia's $600 billion investment in the U.S., involving GE gas turbines and Boeing aircraft.

Updated: 13-05-2025 19:47 IST

WASHINGTON - The United States and Saudi Arabia finalized a monumental $142 billion defense sales agreement on Tuesday, aimed at equipping Riyadh with state-of-the-art equipment and services from U.S. firms, as announced by the White House.

This defense deal is a slice of a wider $600 billion Saudi investment commitment to the United States. Beyond defense, the pact encompasses the export of GE gas turbines and energy solutions valued at $14.2 billion, as well as Boeing 737-8 passenger aircraft worth $4.8 billion, according to White House reports.

The agreements were sealed during U.S. President Donald Trump's official visit to Saudi Arabia, underscoring the strengthening relationship between the two nations.

