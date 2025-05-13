Historic U.S.-Saudi Defense Deal: A $142 Billion Pact

WASHINGTON - The United States and Saudi Arabia finalized a monumental $142 billion defense sales agreement on Tuesday, aimed at equipping Riyadh with state-of-the-art equipment and services from U.S. firms, as announced by the White House.

This defense deal is a slice of a wider $600 billion Saudi investment commitment to the United States. Beyond defense, the pact encompasses the export of GE gas turbines and energy solutions valued at $14.2 billion, as well as Boeing 737-8 passenger aircraft worth $4.8 billion, according to White House reports.

The agreements were sealed during U.S. President Donald Trump's official visit to Saudi Arabia, underscoring the strengthening relationship between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)