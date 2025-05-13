Left Menu

EU's Nuclear Hydrogen Debate: A New Energy Frontier

The European Union's decision to delay classifying nuclear-produced hydrogen as a 'low-carbon' fuel until 2028 may hinder its market development, according to the nuclear industry. The debate highlights contention over nuclear energy's role in Europe's green transition, with implications for future energy policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's draft proposal to postpone the classification of nuclear-derived hydrogen as a 'low-carbon' fuel until 2028 has stirred concern among Europe's nuclear industry. Industry representatives warn that this delay could stifle market growth for this emerging energy source.

The European Commission is working on standards to define which types of hydrogen qualify as 'low-carbon' to foster a market for this green energy alternative. A draft of these standards, reviewed by Reuters, indicates a potential 2028 timeline for assessing nuclear-based hydrogen, whereby a producer has secured a nuclear plant power purchase agreement.

The draft proposal has incited a division among EU countries about nuclear's place in the energy transition. Pro-nuclear nations like France advocate for greater recognition of nuclear power, while others, including Germany, resist its inclusion, fearing it may undermine renewable energy expansion necessary for meeting climate targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

