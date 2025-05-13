EU's Nuclear Hydrogen Debate: A New Energy Frontier

The European Union's draft proposal to postpone the classification of nuclear-derived hydrogen as a 'low-carbon' fuel until 2028 has stirred concern among Europe's nuclear industry. Industry representatives warn that this delay could stifle market growth for this emerging energy source.

The European Commission is working on standards to define which types of hydrogen qualify as 'low-carbon' to foster a market for this green energy alternative. A draft of these standards, reviewed by Reuters, indicates a potential 2028 timeline for assessing nuclear-based hydrogen, whereby a producer has secured a nuclear plant power purchase agreement.

The draft proposal has incited a division among EU countries about nuclear's place in the energy transition. Pro-nuclear nations like France advocate for greater recognition of nuclear power, while others, including Germany, resist its inclusion, fearing it may undermine renewable energy expansion necessary for meeting climate targets.

