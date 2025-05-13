Left Menu

Mexico Battles Screwworm Spread with Strict Cattle Controls

Mexico will restrict cattle movement from the south to control screwworm spread, a pest causing the U.S. to suspend imports. Eradication efforts will be lengthy, and border closure is dismissed due to meat supply concerns, while new U.S.-Mexico measures are in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:34 IST
Mexico Battles Screwworm Spread with Strict Cattle Controls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico is taking decisive steps to curb the spread of the screwworm by implementing stricter controls on cattle movement from the southern region. The decision was announced by Agriculture Minister Julio Berdegue on Tuesday, amid concerns over the pest's recent detection in the south, which has affected U.S. cattle imports from Mexico.

During a press conference with President Claudia Sheinbaum, Berdegue stated that closing the southern border to Central American cattle is not an option due to the potential impact on the nation's meat supply. Instead, the government plans to monitor and restrict cattle flow to prevent the screwworm from spreading further.

Recent agreements between the U.S. and Mexico focus on managing this harmful pest, which infests livestock and can lead to severe damage. Both nations aim for a collaborative approach in tackling the screwworm issue, recognizing that eradication could take time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025