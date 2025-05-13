Mexico Battles Screwworm Spread with Strict Cattle Controls

Mexico is taking decisive steps to curb the spread of the screwworm by implementing stricter controls on cattle movement from the southern region. The decision was announced by Agriculture Minister Julio Berdegue on Tuesday, amid concerns over the pest's recent detection in the south, which has affected U.S. cattle imports from Mexico.

During a press conference with President Claudia Sheinbaum, Berdegue stated that closing the southern border to Central American cattle is not an option due to the potential impact on the nation's meat supply. Instead, the government plans to monitor and restrict cattle flow to prevent the screwworm from spreading further.

Recent agreements between the U.S. and Mexico focus on managing this harmful pest, which infests livestock and can lead to severe damage. Both nations aim for a collaborative approach in tackling the screwworm issue, recognizing that eradication could take time.

(With inputs from agencies.)