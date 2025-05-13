Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Triumphant Stand Against Terrorism

Goa's CM Pramod Sawant joined the Tiranga Yatra in Porvorim to honor the Indian armed forces post-Operation Sindoor. The rally emphasized India's stance against terrorism and saw wide participation. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta echoed the sentiment, reinforcing the unstoppable pursuit of national security.

Updated: 13-05-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:36 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant leads Tiranga Yatra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant display of patriotism, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took part in a Tiranga Yatra in Porvorim on Tuesday, celebrating the courage and dedication of the Indian armed forces following the successful completion of 'Operation Sindoor'. The rally, a testament to India's strong anti-terrorism position, drew enthusiastic participation from citizens and political figures.

During the event, Goa Minister Rohan Khaunte praised the operation's significant impact, describing it as a decisive strategy that unveiled violent adversaries. "By dismantling terrorist infrastructures, India has sent a compelling message. The exposure of hostile elements in Pakistan underscored our zero-tolerance stance on terrorism," Khaunte remarked.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined the Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra at Kartavya Path, proclaiming it a moment of national pride. Reaffirming India's firm anti-terror stance, she stated that Operation Sindoor would continue robustly, warning that any threats would receive a decisive response. "Our armed forces and government, led by Prime Minister Modi, are prepared to counter any aggression firmly," Gupta declared. This initiative is seen as a grassroots movement beyond party lines, aiming to unify citizens under a common nationalistic umbrella.

In preparation for this nationwide campaign, BJP President JP Nadda spearheaded a strategic session on May 12 at the party headquarters, with inputs from senior officials like Sambit Patra and Vinod Tawde, who are tasked with regional coordination. The BJP plans to utilize press conferences and social media influencers to enhance digital outreach and engage with younger demographics.

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, was a prompt reaction to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 civilian lives on April 22. The operation saw Indian troops effectively neutralize over 100 terrorists across the border in Pakistan, showcasing a powerful retaliation to any aggressive maneuvers, despite a subsequent counterattack from Pakistan. This sequence of events culminated in a ceasefire, reinforcing India's defensive prowess.

The Tiranga Yatra serves as a reminder of India's unwavering resolve against terrorism and aims to strengthen national unity and patriotism among its citizens. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

