Swift Response: Fire Contained at Delhi's BM Gupta Hospital
A fire erupted in the dental wing of BM Gupta Hospital in Delhi, affecting its second and third floors. No casualties reported as 15-20 patients and staff evacuated safely. With 11 fire tenders deployed, the blaze was controlled in less than two hours. Investigation into the cause is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out on the second and third floors of the dental wing at BM Gupta Hospital, located in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, on Tuesday evening.
The Delhi Fire Services reported that the blaze ignited around 8:00 PM and was brought under control after nearly 90 minutes with the help of 11 fire tenders.
Originating in the nurses' hostel on the second floor, it quickly spread to the third floor, which houses medical records. The hospital's ground floor features a chemist shop, while the first and upper floors host offices and outpatient services.
Fortunately, no injuries or casualties occurred as approximately 15-20 patients and 20 staff members were safely evacuated. The fire was declared controlled by 9:25 PM.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, with further details awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
