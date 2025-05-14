Left Menu

Normalcy Returns: Life Resumes in Punjab Border Districts Amid Indo-Pak Ceasefire

As tensions between India and Pakistan ease, normalcy is returning to border districts like Firozpur in Punjab. Routine activities, including school commutes and market visits, have resumed. After a period of blackouts and tensions, life appears stable in Amritsar and Jaisalmer, with residents expressing trust in the Indian Army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 10:12 IST
Parents dropping off children to school in Firozpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As diplomatic efforts ease tensions between India and Pakistan, everyday life in the border district of Firozpur, Punjab, is returning to normalcy. Residents have resumed daily activities, with parents dropping children off at school, reflecting a 'business as usual' atmosphere in the region.

No incidents of drone attacks, firing, or shelling were reported overnight, a positive shift following heightened tensions. In Amritsar, the local administration confirmed a stable situation on Sunday. Despite offices being closed, markets were bustling with activity, signaling a return to normal daily operations.

Amritsar's Deputy Commissioner acknowledged the public's cooperation in maintaining calm. Echoing this sentiment, local resident Manjeet Singh praised the Indian Army's readiness and efficacy in handling recent threats, emphasizing trust and confidence in the military's protective measures.

Earlier, several Punjab areas, including Pathankot and Jalandhar, experienced blackouts as a precautionary measure on May 10. Authorities urged residents to remain composed during the temporary power cuts designed to ensure safety amid tensions.

Southward, the border districts of Jaisalmer and Barmer also report a resurgence in routine life. Schools in Jaisalmer have reopened after closures post-Operation Sindoor, and Barmer residents observed no drone or shelling activities, allowing for normalcy in market activities and daily routines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

