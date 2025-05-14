Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A New Dawn in India's Counter-Terrorism Strategy

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw praises PM Narendra Modi's leadership in Operation Sindoor, underscoring a decisive shift in India's counter-terrorism rules post-Pahalgam attack. Modi's zero-tolerance policy led to decisive actions, including surgical strikes and suspending the Indus Water Treaty, showcasing a strategic and impactful response to terrorism.

14-05-2025
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership following the successful launch of Operation Sindoor, highlighting its significance in India's counter-terrorism strategy. Vaishnaw, writing in his blog for the Press Information Bureau, described the operation as the 'clearest articulation' of a zero-tolerance policy dedicated to protecting national security.

The minister referenced the Pahalgam massacre, describing it as more than just a loss of innocent lives; he depicted it as an attack on India's conscience. In response, India redefined its counter-terrorism playbook. Operation Sindoor is Modi's government's testament to a no-compromise approach, with actions ranging from suspending the Indus Water Treaty to executing military strikes on Pakistani terror camps.

In a strategic shift, Modi's actions prevented Pakistan and terror factions from predicting India's next moves. The Union Minister detailed how these calculated decisions ensured that Operation Sindoor achieved surprise and precision against terror hideouts deep within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Modi's address reaffirmed that future talks with Pakistan focus solely on terrorism and vacating Kashmir.

