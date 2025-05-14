Denmark Weighs Lifting Nuclear Ban for Energy Security

Denmark is considering lifting its four-decade ban on nuclear energy, a move aimed at boosting the nation's energy security, according to Energy Minister Lars Aagaard. This decision signifies a major policy shift for the country, which has long prioritized wind and solar power.

The Danish government is set to evaluate the potential advantages of emerging nuclear technologies, including small modular reactors, with an analysis report anticipated next year. Aagaard emphasized the need to understand the implications of these technologies on Danish society before their possible implementation.

Traditional nuclear power technologies remain off the table, Aagaard stated, citing Denmark's continued commitment to solar and wind as the most cost-efficient and speedy routes to green energy transition. The minister is expected to address parliament, facing questions from opposition parties advocating for a nuclear revival.

(With inputs from agencies.)