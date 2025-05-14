KK Wind Solutions Expands in Bengaluru with New Factory and Office

Denmark-based KK Wind Solutions, backed by A P Moller Holding, has launched a new manufacturing facility and office in Bengaluru, marking a significant expansion in Asia.

The factory, set to employ 400 people, is the company's largest in the region and bolsters its global supply chain.

The new office will house 150 employees focused on shared global services, reinforcing KK Wind Solutions' commitment to supporting India's renewable energy initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)