KK Wind Solutions Expands in Bengaluru with New Factory and Office
KK Wind Solutions, owned by A P Moller Holding, inaugurated its largest Asian factory and new offices in Bengaluru. This expansion, creating 550 jobs, highlights its international growth strategy and commitment to India's renewable energy goals. The site was opened with Danish and company officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:10 IST
Denmark-based KK Wind Solutions, backed by A P Moller Holding, has launched a new manufacturing facility and office in Bengaluru, marking a significant expansion in Asia.
The factory, set to employ 400 people, is the company's largest in the region and bolsters its global supply chain.
The new office will house 150 employees focused on shared global services, reinforcing KK Wind Solutions' commitment to supporting India's renewable energy initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
KALKI Fashion Poised for Global Expansion with Lighthouse Funds' Strategic Investment
Netradyne's Global Expansion: AI-Powered Fleet Safety Goes International
KALKI Fashion Partners with Lighthouse Funds for Global Expansion
PSAG Technologies Welcomes Ashok Sahdev to Propel Global Expansion
LifeWear India Welcomes New CEO to Propel Global Expansion