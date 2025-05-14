Himalayan Farmers Urge Apple Import Ban Amidst Economic Crisis

In a strong appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, farmer organizations from Himachal Pradesh have demanded an immediate ban on apple imports from Turkey and stricter import regulations for apples from other countries. This follows Turkey's political alignment with Pakistan and a substantial increase in subsidized apple imports, which are seen as a threat to the local apple economy in the Himalayan regions.

The letter, signed by groups like the Himalayan Apple Growers Society and Himachal Pradesh Sanyukt Kisan Manch, emphasizes the undermining of India's 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaigns due to rampant apple imports. These groups underscore the deep economic crisis faced by over 13 lakh families across Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

Apple imports from Turkey have skyrocketed from 205 tons in 2015-16 to over 1,20,000 tons in 2023-24, severely hitting domestic growers. The letter calls for immediate government intervention, proposing a complete ban on apple imports from Turkey, enforcement of a Minimum Import Price, and strict quality standards to shield India's traditional apple-growing regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)