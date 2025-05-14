Left Menu

Himalayan Farmers Urge Apple Import Ban Amidst Economic Crisis

Himalayan agricultural groups demand a complete ban on apple imports from Turkey following the surge in foreign, subsidized apples impacting local economies. They call on PM Modi to enforce stricter quality standards and import duties to protect livelihoods linked to the 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:27 IST
Himalayan Farmers Urge Apple Import Ban Amidst Economic Crisis
Visual of an apple orchard. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strong appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, farmer organizations from Himachal Pradesh have demanded an immediate ban on apple imports from Turkey and stricter import regulations for apples from other countries. This follows Turkey's political alignment with Pakistan and a substantial increase in subsidized apple imports, which are seen as a threat to the local apple economy in the Himalayan regions.

The letter, signed by groups like the Himalayan Apple Growers Society and Himachal Pradesh Sanyukt Kisan Manch, emphasizes the undermining of India's 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaigns due to rampant apple imports. These groups underscore the deep economic crisis faced by over 13 lakh families across Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

Apple imports from Turkey have skyrocketed from 205 tons in 2015-16 to over 1,20,000 tons in 2023-24, severely hitting domestic growers. The letter calls for immediate government intervention, proposing a complete ban on apple imports from Turkey, enforcement of a Minimum Import Price, and strict quality standards to shield India's traditional apple-growing regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

