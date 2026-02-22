Left Menu

Modi Urges 'Vocal for Local' Mantra Amid Festive Season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advocated for the use of 'swadeshi' or locally made products during the festival season. Highlighting Ramzan and the upcoming Holi, he encouraged people to support local businesses and contribute to India's self-reliance, while wishing all citizens a festive celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:04 IST
Modi Urges 'Vocal for Local' Mantra Amid Festive Season
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again championed the 'vocal for local' initiative, urging citizens to prioritize 'swadeshi' products during festive celebrations. Speaking on Sunday, Modi emphasized the importance of supporting local businesses as the country enters a vibrant festival period.

With the Islamic holy month of Ramzan underway and Holi fast approaching, Modi extended his warmest wishes to the nation. He reminded citizens of the significance of embracing local products amidst the color and joy of festivals, strengthening the local economy.

Expressing concern over the influx of foreign-made products during festivals, Modi advised keeping them at bay and instead incorporating more 'swadeshi' items. This move, he insisted, would bolster efforts towards building a self-reliant India.

TRENDING

1
YES Bank's Strategic Growth Path: ROA, Profitability, and Compliance

YES Bank's Strategic Growth Path: ROA, Profitability, and Compliance

 India
2
FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

 India
3
Delhi Court Highlights Importance of Security Amid AI Summit Protest

Delhi Court Highlights Importance of Security Amid AI Summit Protest

 India
4
Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026