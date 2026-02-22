Modi Urges 'Vocal for Local' Mantra Amid Festive Season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again championed the 'vocal for local' initiative, urging citizens to prioritize 'swadeshi' products during festive celebrations. Speaking on Sunday, Modi emphasized the importance of supporting local businesses as the country enters a vibrant festival period.

With the Islamic holy month of Ramzan underway and Holi fast approaching, Modi extended his warmest wishes to the nation. He reminded citizens of the significance of embracing local products amidst the color and joy of festivals, strengthening the local economy.

Expressing concern over the influx of foreign-made products during festivals, Modi advised keeping them at bay and instead incorporating more 'swadeshi' items. This move, he insisted, would bolster efforts towards building a self-reliant India.