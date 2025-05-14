LIC Mutual Fund Revamps Equity Schemes for Investor Advantage

In a strategic move to cater to evolving market dynamics and investor preferences, LIC Mutual Fund has unveiled the revamped versions of five of its renowned equity schemes. The initiative, branded as 'Funds in Focus Q1 FY25,' aims to offer tailored investment solutions.

The five schemes reintroduced include the Value Fund, Small Cap Fund, Multi-Asset Allocation Fund, Dividend Yield Fund, and Focused Fund. The mutual fund company's assets under management experienced a notable 11% increase, reaching Rs 37,554 crore in April 2023, up from Rs 33,854 crore in March.

Yogesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer - Equity at LIC Mutual Fund, expressed confidence in these schemes' capacity to generate substantial wealth for investors with varied financial goals. The relaunch aligns with the company's commitment to addressing the long-term wealth creation needs of its clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)