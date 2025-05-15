Left Menu

Staatsolie Secures $1.6 Billion Loan for Offshore Project

Staatsolie, Surinamese state-owned oil company, secures a $1.6 billion loan to finance its 20% stake in the GranMorgu offshore project. The funds will also repay an existing $130 million loan. The loans were obtained from a consortium of 18 banks and financial institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paramaribo | Updated: 15-05-2025 06:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 06:01 IST
Staatsolie Secures $1.6 Billion Loan for Offshore Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Suriname

On Wednesday, Staatsolie, a state-owned oil company in Suriname, announced it had secured a substantial $1.6 billion loan from a consortium consisting of 18 banks and financial institutions. This financial boost is intended to support its 20% stake in GranMorgu, which is Suriname's first significant offshore oil project.

The company further disclosed that a portion of the funds would be allocated to settle an outstanding loan of $130 million. This move highlights Staatsolie's commitment to advancing the GranMorgu project, reflecting its pivotal role in the nation's burgeoning oil industry.

The securing of the loan underscores the global financial community's confidence in Suriname's potential in the offshore oil sector, signaling a promising future for the country's economic development in energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025