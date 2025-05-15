Monsoon Preparedness in Tripura: Ensuring Uninterrupted Power Supply
Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath has cancelled all staff leaves for two months to ensure steady power during monsoon. The decision aims to combat potential natural disasters impacting power infrastructure. Officials assert readiness for the season with sufficient resources and strategic preventive measures in place.
- Country:
- India
In anticipation of the looming monsoon season, Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath has taken decisive action by cancelling all departmental staff leave for the upcoming months of May and June, with exceptions only for critical medical emergencies. This move is aimed at ensuring an uninterrupted power supply across the state.
The announcement was made during a high-level review meeting involving key officials from Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) and other power utility companies. The power minister emphasized the urgency of maintaining electricity services amidst potential natural calamities brought on by the monsoon.
Officials have assured that there are no shortages in manpower or equipment, highlighting the department's preparedness for adverse weather conditions. Additional safety measures have also been implemented, specifically targeting areas previously affected by infrastructure failures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura
- Power
- Monsoon
- Electricity
- Supply
- Infrastructure
- TSECL
- Ratan Lal Nath
- Preparedness
- Utility
ALSO READ
Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks
KBC Global's Strategic Expansion: Boosting Infrastructure in Liberia
Bahia Launches $200M Sustainable Infrastructure Program with World Bank Backing
Karachi University's Water Woes: Leak Causes Citywide Supply Cut
Exicom's TRI-FLEX Revolutionizes Global EV Charging Infrastructure