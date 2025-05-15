Left Menu

Monsoon Preparedness in Tripura: Ensuring Uninterrupted Power Supply

Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath has cancelled all staff leaves for two months to ensure steady power during monsoon. The decision aims to combat potential natural disasters impacting power infrastructure. Officials assert readiness for the season with sufficient resources and strategic preventive measures in place.

Updated: 15-05-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 12:08 IST
In anticipation of the looming monsoon season, Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath has taken decisive action by cancelling all departmental staff leave for the upcoming months of May and June, with exceptions only for critical medical emergencies. This move is aimed at ensuring an uninterrupted power supply across the state.

The announcement was made during a high-level review meeting involving key officials from Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) and other power utility companies. The power minister emphasized the urgency of maintaining electricity services amidst potential natural calamities brought on by the monsoon.

Officials have assured that there are no shortages in manpower or equipment, highlighting the department's preparedness for adverse weather conditions. Additional safety measures have also been implemented, specifically targeting areas previously affected by infrastructure failures.

