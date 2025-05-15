Left Menu

Ajay Kumar Appointed UPSC Chairman: A Legacy of Innovation and Leadership

Former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar has been appointed as the new UPSC chairman, taking the oath administered by Lt General Raj Shukla (Retd). With an extensive career spanning over 35 years in key government roles, Kumar has introduced pioneering e-Governance initiatives, earning numerous accolades for his contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:28 IST
Former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar (Photo/PIB Delhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ajay Kumar, former Defence Secretary, officially assumed his role as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) chairman on Thursday. The oath of office was administered by Lt General Raj Shukla (Retd), marking a new chapter in Kumar's illustrious career.

Kumar's academic credentials include a BTech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, an MS in Applied Economics, and a PhD in Business Administration from the University of Minnesota. His remarkable career in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) of the Kerala Cadre began in 1985. Over 35 years, he has served in pivotal roles both in Kerala and at the central government, including positions such as Director General, National Informatics Centre, and Secretary of Defence Production.

A visionary in e-Governance, Kumar pioneered initiatives like 'Jeevan Pramaan', myGov, and the 'Cloud First' policy, significantly impacting India's digital landscape. His work in this field is recognized through numerous awards, including the 'Electronics Leader of the Year 2012' and 'Champion of Change 2017.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

