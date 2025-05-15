Ajay Kumar Appointed UPSC Chairman: A Legacy of Innovation and Leadership

Ajay Kumar, former Defence Secretary, officially assumed his role as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) chairman on Thursday. The oath of office was administered by Lt General Raj Shukla (Retd), marking a new chapter in Kumar's illustrious career.

Kumar's academic credentials include a BTech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, an MS in Applied Economics, and a PhD in Business Administration from the University of Minnesota. His remarkable career in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) of the Kerala Cadre began in 1985. Over 35 years, he has served in pivotal roles both in Kerala and at the central government, including positions such as Director General, National Informatics Centre, and Secretary of Defence Production.

A visionary in e-Governance, Kumar pioneered initiatives like 'Jeevan Pramaan', myGov, and the 'Cloud First' policy, significantly impacting India's digital landscape. His work in this field is recognized through numerous awards, including the 'Electronics Leader of the Year 2012' and 'Champion of Change 2017.'

(With inputs from agencies.)