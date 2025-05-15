Left Menu

U.S. and Iran Near Breakthrough in Nuclear Deal Talks

The United States and Iran are nearing a crucial nuclear agreement as both nations negotiate over Tehran's nuclear program. The talks aim to reduce nuclear stockpiles and ease sanctions imposed on Iran, despite lingering disagreements over key terms, such as uranium enrichment levels and sanctions removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:46 IST
U.S. and Iran Near Breakthrough in Nuclear Deal Talks
The U.S. and Iran are reportedly close to securing a pivotal nuclear deal, according to U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump announced that serious negotiations are underway to achieve long-term peace, with Tehran showing tentative agreement to the terms.

Oil prices dropped by about $2 amid expectations that the deal may lead to a lifting of sanctions on Iran. However, gaps remain in discussions, with both sides preferring diplomatic channels while still divided over core issues, such as uranium enrichment levels.

Iran's stance remains firm, emphasizing the need for the U.S. to lift major sanctions as part of the deal. Despite ongoing differences, Iranian officials express readiness to make concessions, hoping for a breakthrough that could stabilize the region.

