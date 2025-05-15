U.S. and Iran Near Breakthrough in Nuclear Deal Talks

The U.S. and Iran are reportedly close to securing a pivotal nuclear deal, according to U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump announced that serious negotiations are underway to achieve long-term peace, with Tehran showing tentative agreement to the terms.

Oil prices dropped by about $2 amid expectations that the deal may lead to a lifting of sanctions on Iran. However, gaps remain in discussions, with both sides preferring diplomatic channels while still divided over core issues, such as uranium enrichment levels.

Iran's stance remains firm, emphasizing the need for the U.S. to lift major sanctions as part of the deal. Despite ongoing differences, Iranian officials express readiness to make concessions, hoping for a breakthrough that could stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)