GIC Seeks CCI Approval for Stake in Investment Tech Unicorn Groww
Singapore's GIC has applied for regulatory approval to acquire a 2.14% stake in Groww, India's leading investment tech firm. The deal, which involves Viggo Investment Pte, is under review by the Competition Commission of India. Groww provides various financial services, recently valued at USD 6.8 billion.
- Country:
- India
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC is poised to expand its foothold in India's burgeoning financial technology industry by acquiring a 2.14% stake in the investment tech unicorn, Groww. Details of this strategic acquisition were revealed in a filing with the Competition Commission of India (CCI).
GIC's affiliate, Viggo Investment Pte, is set to oversee the transaction which is subject to approval under India's Competition Act, 2002. Despite its scale, the acquisition is not expected to impact competitive market dynamics, according to GIC's submission to the CCI.
Bengaluru-based Groww, founded by former Flipkart executives, has rapidly ascended in the investment tech sector. Its online platform offers stock trading and mutual fund services, a business model that bolstered the company's valuation to USD 6.8 billion following a robust funding round earlier this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- GIC
- CCI
- Groww
- Investment
- Stake
- Financial Technology
- India
- Acquisition
- Unicorn
- Bengaluru
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India
High Stakes in the South China Sea: Naval Drill Escalates Tensions
US-India Trade Talks Set to Strike a Deal, Says Trump
Tensions Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border Amidst Ceasefire Violations
Japan's High-Stakes Tariff Talks: A Race Against Economic Loss