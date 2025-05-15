Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on International IVR Scam Syndicate

Delhi Police's IFSO Unit has dismantled a criminal module involved in an elaborate IVR scam. The perpetrators used fake bank accounts to funnel illicit funds abroad. Following investigation, police seized Rs 2.2 crores, mobile devices, and arrested key suspects. More associates are under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:28 IST
Rs 2.2 crores, three mobile phones, SIM cards, and other digital documents were recovered. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police's IFSO Unit of the Special Cell has successfully dismantled a complex module involved in an intricate IVR scam, also known as the Digital Arrest scam. The gang was leveraging mule accounts to channel stolen funds overseas.

The case came to light when a 92-year-old retired surgeon filed a complaint on March 15, 2025. He reported receiving multiple threatening calls from individuals posing as officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and Maharashtra Police. The fraudsters falsely claimed that numerous FIRs had been filed against him, coercing him into transferring his savings under the pretense of legal verification.

Investigators meticulously followed the digital trail, culminating in a raid in Ghaziabad where they apprehended Amit Sharma, alias Rahul, and later Hari Swargiary in Assam. Known for impersonating government officials, the syndicate extorted victims, exploiting fears of arrest to redirect funds to assigned accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

