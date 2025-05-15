GST Fake Billing Nexus: Inter-State Conspiracy Unmasked

In a significant crackdown on tax evasion, GST Intelligence officers have disrupted a complex inter-state nexus involving three business entities in a fake billing scam amounting to Rs 13.41 crore. The Finance Ministry announced the findings on Thursday.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), based in Ludhiana, carried out thorough investigations into M/s Aar Dee Enterprises, M/s Aashi Steel Industries, and M/s Abhi Alloys, all located in Mandi Gobindgarh and active in the iron and steel trading sector.

Through coordinated efforts between DGGI offices in Lucknow and Ludhiana, the entities were discovered to have falsely reported sales of Rs 87.91 crore and illicitly claimed input tax credits. Relevant arrests have been made, effectively curtailing the fraudulent operation.

