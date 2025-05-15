Left Menu

GST Fake Billing Nexus: Inter-State Conspiracy Unmasked

GST Intelligence officers have dismantled an inter-state criminal nexus operated by three business entities, unraveling a GST evasion scheme worth Rs 13.41 crore. Entities M/s Aar Dee Enterprises, M/s Aashi Steel Industries, and M/s Abhi Alloys were found guilty of fraudulent billing practices and have been subject to arrest and judiciary proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant crackdown on tax evasion, GST Intelligence officers have disrupted a complex inter-state nexus involving three business entities in a fake billing scam amounting to Rs 13.41 crore. The Finance Ministry announced the findings on Thursday.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), based in Ludhiana, carried out thorough investigations into M/s Aar Dee Enterprises, M/s Aashi Steel Industries, and M/s Abhi Alloys, all located in Mandi Gobindgarh and active in the iron and steel trading sector.

Through coordinated efforts between DGGI offices in Lucknow and Ludhiana, the entities were discovered to have falsely reported sales of Rs 87.91 crore and illicitly claimed input tax credits. Relevant arrests have been made, effectively curtailing the fraudulent operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

