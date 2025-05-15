India-Pakistan to Sustain Peace Efforts Amid Border Tensions

In a significant stride towards de-escalating tensions, India and Pakistan have agreed to uphold existing confidence-building measures aimed at lowering the alert levels on their shared border, according to Indian Army sources.

The decision follows a crucial meeting between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations. Despite sightings of drones in border areas like Jammu, Indian authorities confirmed the absence of hostile aerial activity, reaffirming the ongoing ceasefire.

Furthermore, dialogues focused on halting all forms of aggression while contemplating troop reductions in frontline regions. This agreement was reached after Pakistan's DGMO called India's counterpart, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, suggesting a mutual cessation of hostilities, particularly following operations against militants in response to the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)