Left Menu

India-Pakistan to Sustain Peace Efforts Amid Border Tensions

India and Pakistan have resolved to maintain confidence-building measures, reducing border alertness based on a bilateral agreement. Despite recent tensions, both nations abstain from hostilities as they focus on troop reductions and continued peace initiatives, following significant military dialogues between the DGMOs of the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:07 IST
India-Pakistan to Sustain Peace Efforts Amid Border Tensions
.Representative Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards de-escalating tensions, India and Pakistan have agreed to uphold existing confidence-building measures aimed at lowering the alert levels on their shared border, according to Indian Army sources.

The decision follows a crucial meeting between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations. Despite sightings of drones in border areas like Jammu, Indian authorities confirmed the absence of hostile aerial activity, reaffirming the ongoing ceasefire.

Furthermore, dialogues focused on halting all forms of aggression while contemplating troop reductions in frontline regions. This agreement was reached after Pakistan's DGMO called India's counterpart, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, suggesting a mutual cessation of hostilities, particularly following operations against militants in response to the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025