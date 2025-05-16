European Stocks Rise Amid Trade Truce and Stable Oil Prices
European stocks climbed this week, bolstered by a U.S.-China trade truce and stable oil prices. The STOXX 600 index marked a fifth consecutive week of gains, driven by luxury brand Richemont. Global markets remain optimistic, yet cautious, awaiting further economic data and developments in oil prices.
European stocks are poised to conclude a strong week on a high note, fueled by optimistic earnings and a U.S.-China trade truce. The stability in oil prices further supports this positive momentum, with the STOXX 600 index rising. Luxury brand Richemont's significant gains contributed to the rally.
Global markets enjoyed a boost from reduced recession risks, marking an uptrend in Asian and U.S. stock indices. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey and U.S. import prices data loom, but investor caution persists as the weekend approaches amid potential surprises during the Trump presidency.
Oil prices fluctuated following the U.S.-China deal and OPEC+ supply pressures. Meanwhile, softer U.S. retail and producer prices influenced predictions of Fed policy changes, easing bond yields. Investors remain vigilant about future tariff impacts, with Walmart signaling upcoming price hikes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
