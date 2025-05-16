Amit Shah Applauds ITBP's Historic Ascent of Mt. Makalu

In a noteworthy event on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the new Multi-Agency Centre at North Block. He praised 'Operation Sindhur' as a symbol of Prime Minister Modi's political determination, intelligence precision of agencies, and the unmatched capability of the armed forces.

In an unrelated yet remarkable achievement, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) became the first Central Armed Police Force to scale Mt. Makalu, the world's fifth-highest peak, located on the China-Nepal border. Home Minister Shah extended his congratulations to the ITBP personnel for this extraordinary feat, hailing their bravery and dedication.

The ITBP climbers, despite confronting extremely adverse weather conditions, hoisted the Indian flag at the summit. They also conducted a cleanliness drive inspired by the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, successfully removing 150 kg of discarded waste from the site.

This ascent was part of ITBP's ambitious dual-peak International Mountaineering Expedition, which also targeted Mt. Annapurna. The operation was initiated from New Delhi on March 21. Led by Deputy Commandant Anoop Kumar Negi, the team achieved an impressive 83 per cent summit success rate.

Among the successful climbers were Assistant Commandant Sanjay Kumar, along with four others, marking April 19 as a day of significant achievement for the ITBP and India's mountaineering legacy. (ANI)

