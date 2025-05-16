Left Menu

Italy and UAE Collaborate to Build AI Hub

Italy and the UAE have partnered to establish a significant AI hub in Italy. Spearheaded by G42 and iGenius, the project aims to create the largest AI computing infrastructure in Europe, with the Apulia region as a likely host.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An agreement between Italy and the United Arab Emirates aims to develop an advanced artificial intelligence hub in Italy, as announced by Industry Minister Adolfo Urso on Friday.

Abu Dhabi-based G42 has partnered with Italy's iGenius to create what is expected to be Europe's largest AI computing infrastructure. Financial backing for the project's initial phase will primarily come from G42.

Urso, speaking at a Milan event, expressed optimism about the hub's establishment in the southeastern Apulia region, describing strong prospects for building a supercomputer there.

(With inputs from agencies.)

