Left Menu

CPGRAMS Report Highlights Public Grievance Trends in April 2025

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) releases April 2025 CPGRAMS report, analyzing the grievance trends across States and UTs. It highlights 57,021 grievances redressed, 2,08,103 pending cases, and new users registration statistics. Uttar Pradesh tops with most grievances and disposals, while state-wise CSC data is also presented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:05 IST
CPGRAMS Report Highlights Public Grievance Trends in April 2025
DARPG logo (Photo/ @DARPG_GoI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has unveiled the 33rd monthly report for the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) for April 2025. The report provides an in-depth analysis of public grievance types, categories, and disposal methods by various States and Union Territories (UTs).

In April 2025, States and UTs successfully addressed 57,021 grievances, with the CPGRAMS portal recording a total of 2,08,103 pending grievances. The month saw 62,227 new users joining the system, with Uttar Pradesh leading the registrations at 9,327 users.

The report also offers insights into grievances logged through Common Service Centres, noting 5,004 grievances filed in April 2025. Uttar Pradesh received the highest number of grievances at 25,863, and along with Gujarat, disposed of the most grievances during the month. The document also highlights the increasing grievance pendency and the Sevottam Scheme training outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025