CPGRAMS Report Highlights Public Grievance Trends in April 2025

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has unveiled the 33rd monthly report for the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) for April 2025. The report provides an in-depth analysis of public grievance types, categories, and disposal methods by various States and Union Territories (UTs).

In April 2025, States and UTs successfully addressed 57,021 grievances, with the CPGRAMS portal recording a total of 2,08,103 pending grievances. The month saw 62,227 new users joining the system, with Uttar Pradesh leading the registrations at 9,327 users.

The report also offers insights into grievances logged through Common Service Centres, noting 5,004 grievances filed in April 2025. Uttar Pradesh received the highest number of grievances at 25,863, and along with Gujarat, disposed of the most grievances during the month. The document also highlights the increasing grievance pendency and the Sevottam Scheme training outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)