Left Menu

Tripura Pioneers AI-Driven Governance for Enhanced Efficiency

Tripura Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha inaugurated a transformative workshop focusing on AI's role in governance. The event highlighted AI's potential to revolutionize public administration by improving decision-making, service delivery, and transparency. Tripura aims to leverage emerging technologies to enhance its digital governance framework, benefiting citizens and streamlining operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:10 IST
Tripura Pioneers AI-Driven Governance for Enhanced Efficiency
Tripura Chief Secretary JK Sinha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Tripura Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha inaugurated the 'Sensitization cum Capacity Building Workshop - AI for Good Governance: Driving Transparency, Efficiency & Impact' at Pragna Bhavan, Agartala. This workshop, held in association with the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, was crafted to enlighten government officials about AI's transformative potential in public administration.

In his keynote address, Sinha highlighted AI's growing significance in governance, stressing that it will play an integral role by enhancing decision-making and service efficiency across diverse departments. He stated, 'Utilizing AI tools can drastically boost efficiency and enable quicker completion of tasks, conserving valuable resources and time.'

Participants included secretaries, departmental heads, and IT officers statewide, focusing discussions on integrating AI into existing systems for data-driven, citizen-centric governance. This reflects Tripura's commitment to embracing emerging technologies to boost state development and improve public service delivery.

Speaking to ANI, Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Gitte Kiran Kumar, said, 'Tripura is acclaimed for its transparent administration and digital governance. With AI tools, we aim to enhance decision-making, work smarter, and make data-driven policies.' He mentioned the state's robust digital infrastructure and how AI will further refine operations and benefit the public.

'To propel this initiative, we conducted this workshop with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's support. In the future, Tripura will use AI to enhance administration and citizen service delivery, significantly aiding state progress,' he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025