Tripura Pioneers AI-Driven Governance for Enhanced Efficiency

On Friday, Tripura Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha inaugurated the 'Sensitization cum Capacity Building Workshop - AI for Good Governance: Driving Transparency, Efficiency & Impact' at Pragna Bhavan, Agartala. This workshop, held in association with the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, was crafted to enlighten government officials about AI's transformative potential in public administration.

In his keynote address, Sinha highlighted AI's growing significance in governance, stressing that it will play an integral role by enhancing decision-making and service efficiency across diverse departments. He stated, 'Utilizing AI tools can drastically boost efficiency and enable quicker completion of tasks, conserving valuable resources and time.'

Participants included secretaries, departmental heads, and IT officers statewide, focusing discussions on integrating AI into existing systems for data-driven, citizen-centric governance. This reflects Tripura's commitment to embracing emerging technologies to boost state development and improve public service delivery.

Speaking to ANI, Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Gitte Kiran Kumar, said, 'Tripura is acclaimed for its transparent administration and digital governance. With AI tools, we aim to enhance decision-making, work smarter, and make data-driven policies.' He mentioned the state's robust digital infrastructure and how AI will further refine operations and benefit the public.

'To propel this initiative, we conducted this workshop with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's support. In the future, Tripura will use AI to enhance administration and citizen service delivery, significantly aiding state progress,' he added.

