Inauguration of OUAT Auditorium and Tiranga Yatra Unite Odisha

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a new auditorium at OUAT in Sambalpur, Odisha. Valued at Rs 10.5 crores, the facility aims to enhance local academic and agricultural skills. Pradhan also led a Tiranga Yatra rally honoring the Indian armed forces, marking a significant moment for community unity.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurating the new auditorium at OUAT, Sambalpur, Odisha. (Photo/ @dpradhanbjp). Image Credit: ANI
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a state-of-the-art auditorium at Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology (OUAT) in the Chiplima region of Sambalpur district in Odisha. The ambitious project, valued at Rs 10.5 crore, aims to bolster the intellectual resources of students and enhance farmers' skills in the surrounding areas.

Pradhan emphasized the significance of the new facility through a post on X, highlighting its role as a bridge between a 'Developed Odisha' and 'Developed India'. He thanked Odisha's Chief Minister for supporting this initiative, which promises to be transformative for both the academic community and local agriculture.

Earlier in the day, Pradhan led a Tiranga Yatra in Sambalpur, demonstrating solidarity with the Indian armed forces. Participants rallied to convey respect for the military's bravery and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. This symbolic journey was attended by diverse groups, reinforcing a united front against threats to national security. The Yatra continues nationwide until May 23, fostering national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

