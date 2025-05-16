CM Yogi Launches Logo and Website for Maa Vindhyavasini University
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the logo and website of the new Maa Vindhyavasini University in Mirzapur, detailing the district's transformation under dual governance. The initiative aims to revolutionize higher education and has significantly boosted local revenue, thanks to development projects like the Maa Vindhyavasini corridor.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the logo and website for the newly founded Maa Vindhyavasini University in Mirzapur during an event at his official residence in Lucknow. The state university is poised to bring substantial changes to higher education across the Vindhya region.
In a March visit to Mirzapur district, the Chief Minister emphasized the area's substantial advancements over the past decade, attributing its growth to the state's dual-engine governance model. At a district event centered on service, security, and efficient governance, he highlighted the pivotal role of the Maa Vindhyavasini corridor project in quintupling the district's revenue in just one year.
CM Yogi stressed that district-level initiatives aimed at enhancing service, security, and governance have facilitated the transformation of Mirzapur. The completion of the Bansagar project and ongoing developments in the Vindhyavasini temple area were part of this progress. He elaborated on how economic growth is bolstered by faith-driven projects, such as the corridor that has already lured numerous visitors, further accelerating the region's development.
