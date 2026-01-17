Left Menu

PM Modi's Vibrant Assam Roadshow and Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Assam, participating in a lively roadshow from Guwahati airport to Azara. He observed local ethnic cultures and laid foundations for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, flagged off trains, and witnessed a massive Bodo folk dance performance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam, engaging in a dynamic roadshow stretching from Guwahati airport to Azara. Crowds gathered to cheer as Modi observed the vibrant cultural displays along the route, showcasing Assam's rich ethnic diversity.

During his two-day visit, Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, a significant infrastructure project aimed at enhancing connectivity in the region. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to regional development and environmental conservation.

Modi will also witness the Bodo folk dance, 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026', performed by 10,000 participants. Before concluding his visit and heading to West Bengal, he will flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains and address a public meeting, reinforcing the strategic vision for Northeast India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

