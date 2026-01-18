Modi Unveils Major Development Projects and Rail Connections in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a series of development initiatives in West Bengal, with investments exceeding Rs 830 crore. The launch included infrastructure projects and enhanced rail connectivity aimed at accelerating the region's progress.

During the event in Hooghly's Singur, Modi inaugurated a new rail line linking Jayrambati, Barogopinathpur, and Maynapur. He also flagged off a train between Maynapur and Jayrambati, emphasizing the federal government's commitment to furthering development in eastern India.

Significantly, Modi laid the foundation stone for an Extended Port Gate System in Balagarh, encompassing a modern Inland Water Transport terminal and a road over bridge. This project is set to transform cargo handling capabilities by diverting vessel traffic away from crowded urban corridors, ultimately enhancing the region's logistical efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)