President Murmu Honors Jagadguru Rambhadracharya with 58th Jnanpith Award

President Droupadi Murmu awarded the 58th Jnanpith Award to Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya. She also wished for Gulzar's health recovery. The event at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi highlighted literature's role in society, with tributes to iconic poets and encouragement for women's literary contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:51 IST
President Draupadi Murmu presenting the award to Rambhadracharya (Photo/ Rashtrapati Bhavan) . Image Credit: ANI
In a prestigious ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the 58th Jnanpith Award on eminent Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya. The event celebrated the profound impact of literature on society, with the President extending congratulations to Gulzar, who was unable to attend, and wishing him a swift recovery.

President Murmu extolled the unifying force of literature, referencing its historical role in the 19th-century social awakening and the 20th-century freedom struggle. Highlighting the enduring influence of works like 'Vande Mataram' and writings of Tagore, she emphasized the timeless voice of Indian culture reflected through literature.

The President praised the Bharatiya Jnanpith Trust's commitment to honoring literary giants since 1965 and recognized notable women authors for enriching Indian literature. Commending Jagadguru Rambhadracharya's multi-dimensional contributions, she hailed his remarkable achievements, particularly in overcoming physical challenges to serve literature and society with unparalleled dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

