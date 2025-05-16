Rajon ki Baoli: Restoring a Lodhi-Era Marvel For Modern Heritage

In a landmark effort to safeguard cultural and environmental heritage, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), in partnership with the World Monuments Fund India (WMFI) and the TCS Foundation, has concluded the conservation of Rajon ki Baoli, a 16th-century stepwell in New Delhi's Mehrauli Archaeological Park. This initiative, aligned with the World Monuments Fund's Climate Heritage Initiative and funded by the TCS Foundation, is part of WMFI's Historic Water Systems of India project, according to the Ministry of Culture.

The restoration underscores the significance of revitalizing traditional water systems as sustainable solutions for managing water resources amid climate change challenges. Under ASI's diligent supervision, the project included cleaning, desilting, structural repairs, and enhancing water quality using methods and materials reminiscent of historical practices.

The stepwell underwent thorough cleaning and desilting, integrated with effective drainage solutions. Introduction of fish aided in maintaining water quality, while traditional materials such as lime plaster ensured the preservation of its original architectural character. Historical records guided the conservation efforts, preserving its Lodhi-era authenticity. Community engagement through educational programs and conservation activities was pivotal in raising awareness about the Baoli's cultural and ecological importance, securing its future maintenance.

Constructed circa 1506 during the Lodi dynasty, Rajon ki Baoli exemplifies architectural and engineering excellence from that era. The four-tiered structure, spanning 1,610 square meters and descending 13.4 meters, was designed for both water storage and traveller respite, showcasing intricate architectural details like arched colonnades and ornate stucco work. The site is now accessible to the public for visitation. (ANI)

