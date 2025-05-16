Seamless Transition at Mumbai Airport: Indo Thai Airport Services Takes Over

In a strategic move to ensure uninterrupted ground handling services, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has officially appointed Indo Thai Airport Services as the interim provider at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The decision came after extensive discussions with all concerned airlines, following the departure of Celebi NAS Airport Services.

Certified as a reputable handler operating across nine Indian airports, Indo Thai Airport Services has pledged to uphold existing Service Level Agreements (SLAs) while continuing high-quality service. In addition, MIAL has promised that all Celebi NAS employees will transfer seamlessly under their current conditions, thus safeguarding jobs and maintaining operational consistency.

The transition will also see Indo Thai leasing all necessary equipment from Celebi NAS to ensure service standards are maintained. Meanwhile, MIAL plans to initiate a Request for Proposal (RFP) in the coming days to identify a long-term ground handling partner, wrapping up the selection within three months.

Assurances from MIAL's spokesperson emphasize that the operations at CSMIA will remain unaffected during this interim period, maintaining high service standards for customers. The airport, one of India's busiest, is committed to seamless operations and will invest heavily in infrastructure and service improvements over the coming years.

Ongoing enhancements at CSMIA underline its dedication to passenger convenience and operational efficiency, including a Domestic-to-Domestic Transfer Facility, new Taxiway Z, eGates, and FASTag-enabled parking. Such initiatives aim to foster sustainable airport operations and enhance the overall passenger experience at this landmark aviation hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)