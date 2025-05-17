Uttarakhand CM Celebrates 'Operation Sindoor' Success

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday praised the Indian armed forces for their triumph in 'Operation Sindoor', commending their bravery and valor in destroying terror sites in Pakistan. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the operation reportedly eliminated over 100 terrorists.

In an enthusiastic declaration, Dhami emphasized the significance of the 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' as a chance to honor the courage of the Indian Armed Forces. He credited PM Modi's strong policies and strategic leadership as crucial to the operation's success against terrorism.

The 'Tiranga Yatra', organized by the BJP, began on May 13 and extends across multiple states, aimed at expressing gratitude to the armed forces. The operation retaliated against attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, and India conducted precision strikes on terror hubs in Pakistan, killing nearly 100 operatives.

