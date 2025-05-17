Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Celebrates 'Operation Sindoor' Success

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lauds Indian armed forces for 'Operation Sindoor' triumph, striking terror bases in Pakistan. He leads the 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' to honor their valor. The BJP's nationwide 'Tiranga Yatra' thanks PM Modi and the military for their decisive action against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:05 IST
Uttarakhand CM Celebrates 'Operation Sindoor' Success
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday praised the Indian armed forces for their triumph in 'Operation Sindoor', commending their bravery and valor in destroying terror sites in Pakistan. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the operation reportedly eliminated over 100 terrorists.

In an enthusiastic declaration, Dhami emphasized the significance of the 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' as a chance to honor the courage of the Indian Armed Forces. He credited PM Modi's strong policies and strategic leadership as crucial to the operation's success against terrorism.

The 'Tiranga Yatra', organized by the BJP, began on May 13 and extends across multiple states, aimed at expressing gratitude to the armed forces. The operation retaliated against attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, and India conducted precision strikes on terror hubs in Pakistan, killing nearly 100 operatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025