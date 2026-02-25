PM Modi Honored with Speaker of the Knesset Medal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the prestigious 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' for strengthening India-Israel strategic relations. This marks the first time a leader has received the highest honor awarded by the Israeli Parliament. Modi, notable for ties with both Israel and Palestine, was previously honored by Palestine in 2018.
In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India was awarded the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' on Wednesday. This recognition marks his outstanding effort in bolstering strategic relations between India and Israel, making him the first leader to receive this highest honor from the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament.
The award was presented by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana following Modi's address to the parliament. The accolade highlights Modi's exceptional leadership in fostering close India-Israel ties. Notably, the Indian Prime Minister is distinguished as one of the few global leaders honored by both Israel and Palestine.
In 2018, Modi was also bestowed with the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, the highest Palestinian award for foreign leaders. PM Modi, currently on his second visit to Israel in nine years, had initially elevated the India-Israel relationship to a strategic partnership during his first visit in July 2017.
The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region: PM Modi in Knesset.
I bring with me greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of friendship, respect and partnership: PM Modi in his address to Knesset.