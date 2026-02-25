Left Menu

PM Modi Honored with Speaker of the Knesset Medal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the prestigious 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' for strengthening India-Israel strategic relations. This marks the first time a leader has received the highest honor awarded by the Israeli Parliament. Modi, notable for ties with both Israel and Palestine, was previously honored by Palestine in 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:15 IST
PM Modi Honored with Speaker of the Knesset Medal
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India was awarded the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' on Wednesday. This recognition marks his outstanding effort in bolstering strategic relations between India and Israel, making him the first leader to receive this highest honor from the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament.

The award was presented by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana following Modi's address to the parliament. The accolade highlights Modi's exceptional leadership in fostering close India-Israel ties. Notably, the Indian Prime Minister is distinguished as one of the few global leaders honored by both Israel and Palestine.

In 2018, Modi was also bestowed with the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, the highest Palestinian award for foreign leaders. PM Modi, currently on his second visit to Israel in nine years, had initially elevated the India-Israel relationship to a strategic partnership during his first visit in July 2017.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Treasury's Sanction Squeeze: Unraveling Iran's Shadow Fleet

U.S. Treasury's Sanction Squeeze: Unraveling Iran's Shadow Fleet

 Global
2
Tensions Mount: State Cops Clash Over 'Shirtless Protest' Arrests

Tensions Mount: State Cops Clash Over 'Shirtless Protest' Arrests

 India
3
Pride of Puducherry: Model Elections Set Benchmark for the Nation

Pride of Puducherry: Model Elections Set Benchmark for the Nation

 India
4
Inmate Caught with Smuggled Phones and SIM Cards at Yerawada Prison

Inmate Caught with Smuggled Phones and SIM Cards at Yerawada Prison

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026