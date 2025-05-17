Left Menu

India's Power Surge: A Decade of Energy Advancements Unveiled at BRICS

Union Minister Manohar Lal will highlight India's energy sector achievements at the BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting in Brazil. The focus will be on increased power capacity, renewable energy leadership, and sustainable innovations. India's commitment to equitable energy access and accelerated energy transition will also be emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Manohar Lal is set to underscore India's notable advancements in the energy sector at the upcoming BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting on May 19, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

Currently visiting Brazil, Lal will take the stage to showcase the nation's achievements over the past decade, which include an impressive 90 percent surge in power capacity and a leading role in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and biofuels.

The minister will further express India's dedication to ensuring equitable access to energy and pushing forward with the energy transition.

