NIA Nabs Two ISIS Affiliates in Pune's IED Conspiracy Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has captured two members of an ISIS sleeper cell implicated in a 2023 case involving IEDs in Pune. The arrests occurred at Mumbai's airport as they returned from Indonesia, ending their two-year evasion. The trial's next hearing is in May 2025.

Updated: 17-05-2025 16:40 IST
Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended two fugitive members linked to a sleeper cell of the banned terrorist group ISIS, involved in a 2023 case concerning the creation and testing of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Pune, Maharashtra. As per an official statement released on Saturday, the suspects, Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh, also known as Diaperwala, and Talha Khan, were captured at Mumbai International Airport T2 by immigration authorities when they attempted to return to India from their hideout in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Following their interception by the Bureau of Immigration, the NIA took the duo into custody. The next court hearing for this significant case is set for May 27, 2025. Both men had evaded capture for over two years and were branded as proclaimed offenders, with non-bailable warrants issued by the NIA Special Court in Mumbai. Additionally, a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh each had been offered for information leading to their arrest.

The case entails a criminal conspiracy involving these suspects and eight other arrested members of the ISIS Pune sleeper module. They plotted to execute terrorist activities aimed at destabilizing India's peace and communal order, aligning with ISIS's objective of establishing Islamic rule in the nation through violent means. These two, along with other detainees, had been actively engaged in assembling IEDs and conducted bomb-making and training workshops. The NIA's investigation continues, amid accusations of procedural discrepancies from the defense. (ANI)

