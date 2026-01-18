Left Menu

High-Profile Arrests: Unraveling the Hunsur Heist

Two individuals wanted in a high-value robbery in Karnataka were apprehended in Bihar, recovering cash and jewellery. The operation included Hrishikesh Singh and Pankaj Kumar, already notorious for multiple crimes across states. Bihar STF and Karnataka police conducted coordinated raids in Darbhanga and Bhagalpur.

In a joint operation between Bihar's Special Task Force (STF) and Karnataka police, two suspects involved in a high-stakes jewelry robbery were successfully arrested. The individuals, Hrishikesh Singh of Darbhanga and Pankaj Kumar alias Satua of Bhagalpur, were apprehended with looted goods in Bihar's Bhagalpur and Darbhanga.

The robbery, which targeted a jewelry and diamond establishment in Karnataka's Mysore district, had been under investigation since December 28 last year. The arrests were conducted through precise raids across Darbhanga and Bhagalpur, with police recovering a stolen gold chain, a gold ring, Rs 1 lakh in cash, a motorcycle, and a jewelry storage box.

Both suspects have extensive criminal backgrounds, with Pankaj Kumar facing 16 cases across multiple states for serious offenses including attempted murder. Hrishikesh Singh has four cases registered against him, with previous charges ranging from murder to violations under the Arms Act, highlighting a pattern of organized crime.

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

