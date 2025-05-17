Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Eyes Quantum Leap with Quantum Valley Initiative

Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S Abdul Nazeer, presided over the XIV Convocation of JNTU Anantapur, highlighting the state's push for a Quantum Valley in Amaravati. The initiative aims to elevate Andhra Pradesh as a quantum computing leader in India, aligning with broader national development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:13 IST
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

S Abdul Nazeer, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur, led the university's XIV Convocation on Saturday. During his address at the University Auditorium in Anantapur, Governor Nazeer emphasized the state government's commitment to establishing a 'Quantum Valley' in Amaravati. This initiative is part of India's National Quantum Mission and aims to make Andhra Pradesh a premier hub for quantum computing research and development.

Governor Nazeer spoke about the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat' which seeks economic growth, social inclusiveness, technological advancement, and sustainable development for all citizens. To support this vision, initiatives in digital economy, renewable energy, startups, education, healthcare, and skill development are underway. These programmes encourage participation from all societal sectors, particularly youth and students, to help realize this ambitious agenda.

The Governor also mentioned 'Swarna Andhra 2047', a state-specific vision aligned with 'Viksit Bharat'. This roadmap by the Andhra Pradesh government aspires for economic prosperity, technological innovation, social equality, and environmental sustainability by 2047. He congratulated students receiving accolades at the convocation. The event featured Prof M R Madhav, a retired Emeritus Professor from IIT Kanpur, as Chief Guest. Additionally, Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, CEO of Laurus Labs Ltd, was awarded an honorary degree. Various university officials, including Prof H. Sudarsana Rao, Vice-Chancellor, who delivered the annual report, and Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, Secretary to the Governor, were present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

