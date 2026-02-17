Youth Powerhouses: Building Viksit Bharat @2047

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, emphasized the vital role of youth in shaping India's future and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. Speaking at the National Integration Camp's valedictory ceremony at Savitribai Phule Pune University, Khadse underscored the necessity of fostering 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' through strengthened youth interactions, mutual respect, and a shared national purpose.

The camp, a collaboration between the university and the National Service Scheme (NSS), Regional Directorate, Pune, gathered 210 participants from 12 states, highlighting India's cultural diversity and unity. Participants engaged in cultural showcases, sharing their regional heritage, and fostering teamwork in interactive sessions, which Minister Khadse praised for their enthusiasm and discipline.

Khadse lauded the camp's efforts to bolster cultural exchange and social harmony, urging participants to embody the NSS motto, 'Not Me, But You,' and serve as youth ambassadors. The event concluded with a display of cultural presentations reinforcing a collective national identity, reflecting the Ministry's dedication to promoting national unity through youth engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)