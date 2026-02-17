Left Menu

Youth Powerhouses: Building Viksit Bharat @2047

Union Minister Raksha Nikhil Khadse emphasized youth as key to India's future vision at the National Integration Camp, promoting national unity and leadership through cultural exchange among diverse states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:29 IST
Youth Powerhouses: Building Viksit Bharat @2047
Raksha Khadse at the event. (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, emphasized the vital role of youth in shaping India's future and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. Speaking at the National Integration Camp's valedictory ceremony at Savitribai Phule Pune University, Khadse underscored the necessity of fostering 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' through strengthened youth interactions, mutual respect, and a shared national purpose.

The camp, a collaboration between the university and the National Service Scheme (NSS), Regional Directorate, Pune, gathered 210 participants from 12 states, highlighting India's cultural diversity and unity. Participants engaged in cultural showcases, sharing their regional heritage, and fostering teamwork in interactive sessions, which Minister Khadse praised for their enthusiasm and discipline.

Khadse lauded the camp's efforts to bolster cultural exchange and social harmony, urging participants to embody the NSS motto, 'Not Me, But You,' and serve as youth ambassadors. The event concluded with a display of cultural presentations reinforcing a collective national identity, reflecting the Ministry's dedication to promoting national unity through youth engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

 Global
2
Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

Weather Balloons from Belarus Disrupt Vilnius Airport Operations

 Finland
3
Tiger Woods Eyes Big Comeback at The Masters

Tiger Woods Eyes Big Comeback at The Masters

 Global
4
Security Breach Exposes ID Documents of Attendees at Abu Dhabi Investment Conference

Security Breach Exposes ID Documents of Attendees at Abu Dhabi Investment Co...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026