ISRO's 101st Satellite Launch: A Leap in Earth's Surveillance

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised for a significant milestone as it prepares to launch its 101st satellite, EOS-09, aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C61) on May 18. This launch represents the 63rd mission of the PSLV and the 27th utilizing the PSLV-XL configuration, known for its dependable performance.

The primary objective of the mission is to deploy the Earth Observation Satellite into a Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit, ensuring continuous and reliable remote sensing data for operational sectors. The post-deployment phase will involve the use of Orbit Change Thrusters to lower the PS4 stage's altitude, followed by passivation to responsibly minimize its orbital life.

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan announced the scheduled launch for 5:59 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Former ISRO scientist Manish Purohit noted the strategic timing of the EOS-09 mission, which is designed to enhance surveillance, particularly in sensitive regions, and aid anti-terror operations. The mission aligns with ISRO's dual goals of technological excellence and national security.

