ISRO's 101st Satellite Launch: A Leap in Earth's Surveillance

ISRO is set to launch its 101st satellite, EOS-09, from the PSLV-C61 on May 18. This mission enhances India's remote sensing capabilities and aids national security. EOS-09 will improve border monitoring and provide valuable environmental data, showcasing ISRO's commitment to national and technological advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:31 IST
ISRO's 101st Satellite Launch: A Leap in Earth's Surveillance
ISRO's 101st launch. (Photo/ISRO). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised for a significant milestone as it prepares to launch its 101st satellite, EOS-09, aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C61) on May 18. This launch represents the 63rd mission of the PSLV and the 27th utilizing the PSLV-XL configuration, known for its dependable performance.

The primary objective of the mission is to deploy the Earth Observation Satellite into a Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit, ensuring continuous and reliable remote sensing data for operational sectors. The post-deployment phase will involve the use of Orbit Change Thrusters to lower the PS4 stage's altitude, followed by passivation to responsibly minimize its orbital life.

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan announced the scheduled launch for 5:59 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Former ISRO scientist Manish Purohit noted the strategic timing of the EOS-09 mission, which is designed to enhance surveillance, particularly in sensitive regions, and aid anti-terror operations. The mission aligns with ISRO's dual goals of technological excellence and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

