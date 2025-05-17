Tragic Losses in Anti-Naxal Operations: Honoring Heroes

On Saturday, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) solemnly paid their final respects to officer Maharabam Prabo Singh, who tragically lost his life after being struck by lightning during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. CRPF officials confirmed that Second Commandant of the 26th Battalion, M Probo Singh, was killed, and three others were injured when lightning hit the jawans engaged in operations against Naxals under Chotanagra Police Station's jurisdiction in West Singhbhum.

Among the injured were CRPF Assistant Commandant Subir Kumar Mandal and Chaibasa Police jawans Suresh Bhagat and Chandlal Hansda. Simultaneously, the CRPF paid tribute to Rolo, a two-year-old Belgian Shepherd from their elite canine unit, who died after a bee swarm attack during a major anti-Naxal mission on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border's Karreguttalu hills. Rolo succumbed to anaphylactic shock after sustaining 200 bee stings on April 27, 2025.

Rolo, born on April 5, 2023, was expertly trained in infantry patrolling, explosive detection, and assault and was part of the CRPF's 228 Battalion. During an intense search operation at KGH, Rolo's team was caught off-guard by a massive bee swarm. Despite efforts to shield her, Rolo suffered fatal stings. Emergency measures by handlers could not save her, and she was pronounced dead by veterinarians according to CRPF reports.

These incidents are part of ongoing efforts under 'Operation Black Forest,' aimed at eradicating Naxalism by March 26, 2026. The expansive operation, running from April 21 to May 11, saw joint forces of CRPF and state police neutralizing 31 Naxals with a Rs 1.72 crore bounty near the Karreguttalu Hill at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. CRPF remains steadfast in its mission despite the loss of its brave members.

