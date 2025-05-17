Left Menu

India's Global Campaign: Isolating Pakistan and Fighting Terrorism

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya joins an all-party delegation to promote India's stance against cross-border terrorism, following Operation Sindoor. The delegation aims to portray Pakistan as a terror state and foster global awareness. Prominent leaders will visit key countries to advocate India's zero tolerance for terrorism.

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya expressed pride in being part of a crucial delegation tasked with showcasing India's staunch resolve against cross-border terrorism and the successful execution of Operation Sindoor. This diplomatic mission aims to portray Pakistan as a terrorism-afflicted state, with a broader goal of fostering global awareness and support for isolating Pakistan on the international stage.

Bhattacharya emphasized the importance of this mission, highlighting that many countries, like India, suffer the consequences of terrorism. He underscored that India's actions weren't anti-Pakistani civilian but rather a targeted response to terrorism. The Indian public and government, he notes, have no animosity towards Pakistani citizens.

Leading this seven-member delegation are prominent politicians including Congress's Shashi Tharoor, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, and JDU's Sanjay Kumar Jha. The delegation, set to visit nations like Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, aims to project India's consensus on zero tolerance against terrorism, carrying a unified message from the nation to the international community.

