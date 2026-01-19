Nitin Nabin proposed for national president post: BJP leader K Laxman

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Laxman on Monday announced that Nitin Nabin has been proposed for the post of BJP National President after 37 sets of Nomination Papers were received in his favour. Laxma, BJP's national returning officer for 'Sangathan Parv', said that the process to elect the party's national president was initiated after the election of 30 State Presidents across 36 states.

"The BJP National President Election process was initiated after the election of 30 State Presidents out of 36 States, well above the required number of completing a minimum of 50 per cent of the States. Now, after the period of withdrawal, in my capacity of National Returning Officer, Sangathan Parv, Bharatiya Janata Party, I hereby announce that only 1 name, that of Shri Nitin Nabin, has been proposed for the post of National President of Bharatiya Janata Party," Laxma said in a press statement. "As per the schedule, today, on 19th January 2026 (Monday), the Nomination Process was completed between 2 PM to 4 PM. In all, 37 sets of Nomination Papers were received in favour of Nitin Nabin for the post of National President. On scrutiny, all sets of Nomination Papers were found to be duly-filled up in the required format and were valid," he added.

The BJP is set to elect its new president on January 20 (Tuesday) after it published its internal party electoral rolls today. Currently, Nitin Nabin is serving as the party's working president and is expected to succeed Union Minister JP Nadda, who assumed office in January 2020. Nadda was also the first national working president of the party.

According to Article 21 of the BJP constitution, any eligible member may serve as president for 2 consecutive terms of 3 years each. According to Article 19, the election of the party president happens through the electoral college consisting of Members of the National Council and Members of the state councils. The election will take place in accordance with the rules framed by the National Executive.

Any twenty members of the electoral college of the party can jointly propose a name for the party president. The person nominated needs to be an active member for four terms and have 15 years of total membership. If no other nomination is given by the electoral college, the new party president will assume office without voting. The BJP's national council consists of members elected by the state council; 10 per cent of Parliament members are elected by the party members in Parliament. The elected members cannot be fewer than 10, and if they are, then all of them will be elected. (ANI)

